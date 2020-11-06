2,960 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, 35 deaths

The Covid-19 tally in Karnataka rose to 8.41 lakh and the toll to 11,347 on Friday with the addition of 2,960 cases and 35 deaths, the health department said. There were 33,319 active cases in the state after the discharge of 2,701 patients following recovery.

As of November 6 evening, cumulatively 8,41,889 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,347 deaths and 7,97,204 discharges, the department said in a bulletin. It said 32,418 patients were stable in isolation at designated hospitals while 901 in the intensive care units. Bengaluru Urban district continued to remain the worst hit by the deadly virus, adding 1,568 infections and 12 deaths on Friday.

Tumakuru 161 cases, Mysuru 148, Mandya 119 were the other districts that clocked fresh cases in excess of 100. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list in positive cases, with a total of 3,46,702 infections, followed by Mysuru 48,541 and Ballari 37,565. The state capital also stood first in the number of discharges aggregating 3,25,322, followed by Mysuru 46,444 and Ballari 36,387.

A total of over 85,14,653 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,10,137 were on Friday. Of them, 27,098 were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin added.