2A category tag: Panchamasali seer threatens agitation

Kudalasangama-based Panchamasali Mutt Seer Basava Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami has threatened to launch an agitation in Freedom Park, Bengaluru from October 1 if the state government fails to being Panchamasali community under 2A category before September.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday evening, the seer said the Centre had decided to restore the power of states to prepare a list of backward classes. So, the BJP-led government in Karnataka must provide 2A category status to Panchamasali community without fail, he demanded.

The seer said previous chief minister B S Yediyurappa had promised in the Assembly that reservation benefits would be given to the community in six months when padayatra was taken out from Bidar. Now, Basavaraj Bommai who had convinced Yediyurappa in this regard, has become chief minister.

"Bommai, who became legislator thrice, has the responsibility of expressing gratitude to the community by including it under 2A category in a month," he said.

The seer said a meeting of Panchamasali community agitation committee will be held in Hubballi on August 12 for deciding next course of action