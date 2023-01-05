2D category unacceptable, say Panchamasali leaders

Not happy with the state government's 2D category announcement, Panchamasali leaders have set a 24-hour deadline for the government to announce 2A quota or equivalent to it for the community.

"The chief minister should announce 2A category or its equivalent in 24 hours and issue a notification on the same by January 12. If the government fails to accede to our demands, over 30,000 Panchamasalis from across the state will lay siege to Bommai's residence at Shiggaon in Haveri district on January 13," Panchamasali Kudalasangama Peeth seer Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya warned on Thursday.

"If the government fails to fulfil our demands, we will intensify our agitation and will not relent till it reached a logical end," the seer said. Targeting former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, Bommai cheated us on the behest of Shikaripur 'Raja'.