3 additional judges of Karnataka HC made permanent

3 additional judges of Karnataka HC elevated as permanent judges

Their appointments will take effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices in the High Court

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2022, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 18:59 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH Photo

Three additional judges of the Karnataka High Court were on Friday elevated as permanent judges in the HC, the law ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, the three judges are Justices Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Rajendra Badamikar and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin.

Their appointments will take effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices in the High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka News
Indian Judiciary

What's Brewing

Cambridge University 'benefited' from slavery: Study

Cambridge University 'benefited' from slavery: Study

'He is in coma': Family keeps man’s body for 18 months

'He is in coma': Family keeps man’s body for 18 months

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

 