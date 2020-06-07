3 DD channels sought for school education: minister

The state government has requested the Centre for three Doordarshan channels for school education in these times of Covid and beyond, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the minister said, "The pandemic has hit the education sector hard. The Education department is faced with multiple challenges in framing syllabus, holding classes, physical education among others. We have no options but to adapt with this unprecedented situation."

"We have received good response to Makkalavani YouTube channel and an educational programme being aired on DD Chandana. I have apprised the Centre about the need for three more DD channels to support the students' learning in these testing times," the minister said.

He added, the state is expecting guidelines from the Centre on the same.

"This time, 18,48,203 students have registered to write SSLC exams. A thermal gun each for 200 students will be given to screen the students during exams. The infected and those from containment zones have been barred from taking exams, starting June 25. However, they will be allowed to write supplementary exams as freshers," the minister explained.