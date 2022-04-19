3 held over theft of railway signalling materials in Davangere

The Railway Police Force (RPF) from Davangere have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing equipment from the relay room of the Amaravathi colony station in the district.

In a release, South Western Railway said the theft took place on April 15, when miscreants broke open the main door of the north relay room at the station at around 8.30 pm.

Signalling and telecommunication (S&T) materials, including 33 relays, four CCTV cameras, one switch board and two Navtal locks, all worth Rs 2.65 lakh were stolen, which affected the route relay interlocking system panel.

On Sunday, based on credible information, a team of RPF Davangere apprehended Rehan (22) and Mohammad Altaf (19), residents of Davangere, while the duo was riding a two wheeler in goods shed area at 5.30 pm, with stolen railway materials.

After enquiry, the duo were arrested, their two-wheeler was seized along with 15 relays.

The SWR said the duo admitted to the crime and that they sold 18 relay boxes, four CCTV Cameras and other materials a scrap dealer in Davangere for Rs 1,400.

The RPF team conducted a search at scrap shop at Betur link road and the owner of the shop voluntarily produced the sold articles.

After due formalities, the items were seized and Mubaraq, the owner, was arrested on April 18.

All the three accused have been sent to judicial custody, the release added.

