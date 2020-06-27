3 more Covid-19 deaths in Bidar, toll reaches 19

Bidar reported three more Covid-19 deaths on Saturday as the district’s death toll shot up to 19. The district also saw 13 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 556.

A 73-year-old woman from Tripuranta Bankers Colony in Basavakalyan died at a private hospital on June 20. Her throat swab sample returned positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

A 65-year-old man from Hupala in Bhalki taluk was admitted to BRIMS hospital on June 16 after he complained of breathlessness. He tested positive for virus on June 18. He, however, lost his battle against the virus on Friday midnight (June 26).

An elderly man from old city in Bidar collapsed while offering namaz and died a while later on June 23. His throat swab sample returned positive for Covid-19.

All three were laid to rest as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry

of Health.

The Covid-19 hotspot Kalaburagi reported two Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. A 72-year-old man (P-9833), with the comorbidities of diabetes mellitus and hypertension, was admitted to the designated Covid hospital (GIMS) on June 23. However, he failed to respond to treatment and died three days later.

Another man, aged 50, with no comorbidities, died at GIMS on Friday.

The Covid-19 fatalities in another virus-hit Kalyana Karnataka district Ballari has reached double digits with a death of 75-year-old man, a SARI case but asymptomatic when admitted to VIMS Hospital on Friday. He died the same day.

Dharwad, Gadag and Bagalkot also recorded one Covid-19 fatality each on Saturday. The day saw 12 Covid-19 deaths in the state with Bengaluru Urban accounting for three of them.