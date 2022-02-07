3 of family killed in accident, 3 others injured

Three members of a family from Kundapur in Udupi district were killed on the spot, while three others sustained injuries in a road accident near Jodi Srirangapur in the taluk on Sunday night.

The deceased are Geetha (32), Sharadamma (55) and Dhrithi (5). Nagesh, Dayanand and Sudheendra, the injured, were shifted to a hospital in Shivamogga, said the police.

The victims were returning from Kundapur to Bengaluru after visiting the temple of family deity when the accident occurred. The car hit a roadside tree as the driver lost control over it.

The police suspected that drowsy driving caused the accident.