3 sanitation workers die of asphyxiation in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 04 2021, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 15:43 ist
The police were in search of the contractor who had brought them from Bengaluru. Credit: iStock Photo

Three sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole on Friday in the district headquarters town of Ramanagara, about 50 km from here.

"The three sanitation workers from Bengaluru had entered a manhole to clean it and died of asphyxiation. More details are awaited," the Ramanagara superintendent of police S Girish told PTI.

According to police, six people were brought from Kamala Nagar in Bengaluru by a contractor to clean the choked sewerage.

As one of them entered, he died of asphyxiation.

The other too met the same fate in a bid to save their colleague.

The police were in search of the contractor who had brought them from Bengaluru.

