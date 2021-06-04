3 sanitation workers die of asphyxiation in Karnataka

Three sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole on Friday in the district headquarters town of Ramanagara, about 50 km from here.
"The three sanitation workers from Bengaluru had entered a manhole to clean it and died of asphyxiation. More details are awaited," the Ramanagara superintendent of police S Girish told PTI.
According to police, six people were brought from Kamala Nagar in Bengaluru by a contractor to clean the choked sewerage.
As one of them entered, he died of asphyxiation.
The other too met the same fate in a bid to save their colleague.
The police were in search of the contractor who had brought them from Bengaluru.
