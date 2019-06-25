3 tiger deaths in 10 days, officials await lab reports

The death of three tigers in Nagarahole National Park and Bandipur Tiger Reserve in a span of just 10 days has raised concern among wildlife lovers.

While a 10-year-old tigress was found dead near Tiger Block in the backwaters of Hebbahalla dam in HD Kote taluk on June 24, a highly decomposed carcass of a male tiger was found at Moolehole Forest Range, under Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Gundlupet taluk, on June 20. Another male tiger was found dead at Anechowkuru Forest Range near Bheemanakatte, adjoining Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, in Periyapatna taluk, on June 18.

While the exact reason for the death of the seven-year-old male tiger in Periyapatna taluk could not ascertained from the post mortem report, the carcass was highly decomposed in Gundlupet, with injuries indicating territorial fight. The tigress that was found dead in HD Kote taluk is suspected to have died a natural death due to old age. Its teeth were broken and had no strength for hunting, according to officials.

Though the Forest department maintains that all three tigers have died of natural causes, the viscera of the wild cats have been sent to the National Centre for Biological Sciences, in Bengaluru, for testing.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (Nagarahole) S R Prasanna Kumar said told DH that the laboratory results of the viscera would be available in 10 days. “Even though the cause of death is almost ascertained, after postmortem, in most of the cases, viscera is sent for tests to get a complete report. The lab test gives total information about the cause of death, whether it is due to starvation, poisoning, heart attack, illness and others. The officials are awaiting the forensic lab results to ascertain the primary cause of deaths,” he said.