30% CET centres with no CCTV cameras to videograph exam

It is mandatory for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) test centres to video record the entire examination process, if they do not have CCTV camera facilities at the centres.

The KCET 2022 is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 18 at 486 examination centres.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that 30% of the test centres lack CCTV camera facilities.

“Around 70% of the centres have CCTV facilities and at the rest 30% we have directed to video record the entire examination process to ensure transparency,” he said while addressing a news conference here on Wednesday.

The KCET 2022 will begin with Biology subject on Thursday in the morning session and Mathematics in the afternoon. On June 17, tests will be conducted for Physics and Chemistry and day three has the Kannada test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannada candidates.

As many as 2,16,525 candidates have registered for the test this year - around 15,000 more compared to the previous year.

The candidates are instructed to follow all the guidelines issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and asked to carry any one of the photo identity cards along with the admission ticket. The results of KCET 2022 are likely to be announced on July 17.

The Undergraduate engineering entrance test conducted by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK UGET) will be held on June 19.