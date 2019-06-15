30 trains cancelled as yard remodelling work begins

The remodelling of the yard at Mysuru railway station will lead to cancellation of 30 trains between June 16 and 24, affecting travel plans of nearly more than a lakh passengers. About 19 trains have been partially cancelled and some more have been diverted.

The major project at the yard aims to reduce the waiting time for trains by upgrading the signalling system and track connectivity at both Bengaluru and Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar side. Officials had said that the work will streamline train operations and enhance safety.

Except for the Renigunta Express, which has been cancelled on both sides for one day, trains to Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Arsikere and Shivamogga have been cancelled for eight days.

Nearly 15 of the cancelled trains were those connecting Mysuru to Bengaluru and is likely to inconvenience tens of thousands of passengers.

More than 5,000 people travel between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar in the weekdays and seven trains have been cancelled on this line.

“Most of those coming from Nanjangud and Chamarajanagar are students and daily wagers. This will force them to shell out Rs 50 for a bus ticket for one way, instead of Rs 10 train fare. The KSRTC should cut the fare during the eight days to reduce the burden on these passengers,” M Narasimhamurthy, a resident of Chamarajanagar, said.

Lokesh TP of Karnataka Railway Vedike said the KSRTC may not be able to meet the rush of passengers. “A train carries more than 2,000 passengers. They will need 50 buses to transport the same number of people. Railways should have written to the state government, suggesting them to make alternative arrangements,” he said. Those travelling towards Shivamogga from Mysuru will have a hard time as the Railways has cancelled the passenger train and the Talguppa Express. The Kannur/Karwar Express will run on the Shravanabelagola route.

Moreover, 19 trains, including long-distance trains from places like Kacheguda, have been diverted to terminate at Pandavapura, Naganahalli and other stations.