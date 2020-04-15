300 acres of vegetation lost in wildfire

Around 300 acres of vegetation was destroyed in a wildfire at Kothanuru wildlife range under Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the taluk on Wednesday. The fire that started at 10 am continued till 7 pm. The wildfire destroyed vegetation at Muthathi, Anakalagudi, Kere Ane, Byatarayana temple and surrounding areas. Frequent fire incidents in the region is attributed to the improper firelines. On April 4, wildfire destroyed 200 acres in Doddamaralu forest area.