‘3.09L PMAY-U houses completed in Karnataka,’ says Kaushal Kishore

The Centre has informed Parliament that a total of 7,06,320 houses have been sanctioned to Karnataka under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) since 2015. Of which, 5,77,780 houses have been grounded and 3,09,324 of them have been completed.
Replying to BJP Kolar MP S Muniswamy's query, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in Lok Sabha, "The PMAY-U scheme was launched in June 2015 to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country. It is a demand-driven scheme and the Union government has not fixed any target for construction of houses, he said.
Earlier the scheme period was fixed up to December 31 2022 and now extended up to December 31, 2024.
Under the scheme, Rs 11,624 crore was sanctioned to Karnataka. For Kolar, 8,390 houses were sanctioned and of which 5,170 houses were completed and the remaining are under construction, the minister said.
