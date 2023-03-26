‘3.09L PMAY-U houses completed in Karnataka'

‘3.09L PMAY-U houses completed in Karnataka,’ says Kaushal Kishore

Under the scheme,  Rs 11,624 crore was sanctioned to Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 26 2023, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 05:23 ist
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre has informed Parliament that a total of 7,06,320 houses have been sanctioned to Karnataka under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) since 2015. Of which, 5,77,780 houses have been grounded and 3,09,324 of them have been completed.

Replying to BJP Kolar MP S Muniswamy's query, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in Lok Sabha, "The PMAY-U scheme was launched in June 2015 to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country. It is a demand-driven scheme and the Union government has not fixed any target for construction of houses, he said.

Earlier the scheme period was fixed up to December 31 2022 and now extended up to December 31, 2024.

Under the scheme,  Rs 11,624 crore was sanctioned to Karnataka. For Kolar, 8,390 houses were sanctioned and of which 5,170 houses were completed and the remaining are under construction, the minister said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
PMAY-U

Related videos

What's Brewing

Foreign varsity's’ entry in India: The good, bad, ugly

Foreign varsity's’ entry in India: The good, bad, ugly

All eyes on US GDP estimates, India’s debt

All eyes on US GDP estimates, India’s debt

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur part ways with manager Antonio Conte

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

Whitefield-KR Pura metro line lure B'luru citizens

First-day woes for Whitefield-KR Pura metro line

First-day woes for Whitefield-KR Pura metro line

Sri Lanka, India to begin passenger ferries from April

Sri Lanka, India to begin passenger ferries from April

5 planets will be lined up in night sky this week

5 planets will be lined up in night sky this week

Lily Thomas: Woman behind law that ousted Rahul from LS

Lily Thomas: Woman behind law that ousted Rahul from LS

Agra jail: Muslims fast for Navratri, Hindus for Ramzan

Agra jail: Muslims fast for Navratri, Hindus for Ramzan

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

Now, machine learning can help forecast bird migration

 