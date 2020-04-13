31 people diagnosed with KFD in Siddapur

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura (Uttara Kannada district),
  • Apr 13 2020, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 21:50 ist

The number of people suffering from Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) in the taluk has gone up to 31 with four more people testing positive on Sunday.

Two of them live under Korlakai primary health (PHC) centre, while two others at Dodmane and Kyadagi PHCs respectively. Two of them are being treated at Manipal, while two others at taluk hospital.

“Precautionary measures have been taken at areas affected by the KFD. Awareness drives have been launched in this regard. We will reach out to people about steps to be taken against the disease,” Manjula Bhajantri, tahsildar, said.

