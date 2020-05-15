31-year-old man in Kolar tests positive

A 31-year-old man tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kolar on Friday taking the tally of Covid-19 patients in the district to 7.

Five people had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 12 in Mulbagal taluk. Two day later, a truck driver from Bainepalli in KGF taluk tested positive.

The new patient is a resident of Gandhinagar and hails from Malavalli taluk in Mandya district.

After lockdown was relaxed, he went to his native place and returned to Kolar on May 11.

As he had returned from the red zone, he voluntarily went to the hospital for tests. Reports of his throat swabs and blood samples indicated the presence of the virus.

Despite health department officials asking him to be under quarantine, he ventured out and visited his office and various localities in the town.

He kept the health department officials in dark and went to Banashankari area in Bengaluru. The district administration has alerted the health officials in Bengaluru about his stay.

The City Municipal Council declared the 100 metre radius area from his house as containment zone and sealed it down.

“The district administration is trying to trace the people who came in contact with him,” deputy commissioner C Satyabhama said.