311 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued with 311 being reported in Dakshina Kannada on Friday. The total cases in the district have now risen to 3,074 cases.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said 1,725 patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district, including home isolation. As many as 115 patients had been discharged from various hospitals in the district. The total discharges stand at 1,276 in the district, she added.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Sullia police station was sealed down on Friday after an accused in illegal transportation of cattle was tested positive. The arrested youth was identified as Abdul Farooq.

Sub Inspector Harish and other staff, who were involved in the arrest, have been asked to remain quarantined at home. When the arrested was produced in the court, he was asked to undergo Covid-19 test. The swab samples tested positive on Friday and the youth is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Sullia.

Ullal and surrounding areas have recorded 39 positive cases, including four KSRP personnel and a five-month-old baby.

Woman, child traced

A puerperal woman, who was tested positive, and her child were forcibly taken away by her husband from the government hospital in Belthangady on Thursday. However, they were traced by the police and shifted back to the hospital.

The woman from Navoor was admitted to a government hospital in Belthangady for delivery on July 12. Before her throat swab results arrived, she delivered on July 15. Her swab sample test positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

However, the woman’s husband forcibly barged into the hospital on Thursday night and took her and the child away against the doctor’s advice. Later, the police traced the patient and admitted her back to the hospital. Now, the delivery ward in the hospital has been sealed.

In Puttur and Kadaba taluks, 16 positive cases, including two pregnant women, were reported.

PGR Cell

The DC said that Covid-related public grievances (PGR) cell had been started in the district. The PGR cells are at Mangaluru City Corporation (08242220321), Bantwal TMC (08255233130), Belthangady (08256-234596), Moodbidri TMC (08258236236), Mulki Town Panchayat (0824-2290561), Puttur CMC (08251-238000), Sullia TP (08257230414), Ullal CMC (8277997418), Vittal TP (08255239220) and Kotekat TP (0824-2466693).

The asymptomatic patients, who are in home isolation, are contacted through video call by the volunteers from helpline at Command Control Centre situated at Mangaluru City Corporation.

The local doctors are engaged in counselling infected patients at home isolation.

Further, the Covid-19 patients, for any details on ambulance can contact 108/1077 or 0824-2441444.