3,203 new Covid-19 cases, 94 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said.

The day also saw 14,302 discharges,taking the total recoveries to 27,46,544.

Out of 3,203 new cases recorded today, 676 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,840 discharges and 18 deaths. Active cases were at 65,312.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.05 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.93 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 14 deaths, Dharwad (7), Ballari and Belagavi (6), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of fresh cases were recorded in Mysuru (366), Hassan 281 and Shivamogga 194.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,14,235, followed by Mysuru 1,66,940 and Tumakuru 1,15,116.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,65,074, followed by Mysuru 1,60,274 and Tumakuru 1,12,706.

Cumulatively a total of 3,44,25,805 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,56,078 were tested on Thursday alone.

Check out DH latest videos: