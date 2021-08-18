339 Afghans in Karnataka, we are with them: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

There are 339 Afghans in Karnataka and the Basavaraj Bommai administration will talk to the Centre on renewing their visas to provide them “protection”, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday.

“There are 339 Afghanis in Karnataka, according to my information. Of them, 197 are students. They are requesting us, they are helpless with their visa period expiring soon. There’s no reason for students to feel afraid,” Jnanendra told reporters.

“The Bommai administration is with them from humanity's point-of-view,” he said. “Visa renewal comes under the Centre’s jurisdiction. Certainly, our government will talk to the Centre and try to give them all sorts of protection,” he added.

Jnanendra was speaking at the sidelines of a police event. He said he will not tolerate police personnel colluding with criminals. “Only a handful of people do that, which makes citizens view with suspicion even the honest officers,” he said. “We will not tolerate, even for a second, police officers who join hands with rowdies and criminals. We will get their reports and show them their place.”

The minister also said he would streamline flaws in the transfer of police personnel.

Jnanendra said the government is looking into some “technical issues” that came in the way of implementing the recommendations of the Auradkar committee in full. The report recommended hikes in wages and allowances for police personnel.