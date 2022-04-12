34 new Covid cases in Karnataka

Karnataka registered 34 new Covid cases and zero deaths related to the infection, according to the official bulletin released by the government on Monday.

With this, the total number of Covid cases has touched 39,46,036 in the state. The Bengaluru Urban district alone accounted for 32 cases.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.78%. With zero deaths, the state’s Covid toll remains at 40,057.

As many as 29 people were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 39,04,491. The number of active cases is now 1,446.

A total of 4,341 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests done so far rose to 6,57,06,116.

As many as 72,126 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Monday, taking the total doses given so far to 10,49,68,573.

