346 from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine, MEA tells CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bringing back Karnataka students from the war-hit Ukraine.

During the day, the nodal office coordinating with the Centre has received information on 346 people from Karnataka, mostly students, stuck in Ukraine.

“I have spoken to the external affairs minister in the morning. The Centre is doing everything possible to bring back safely Indians who are stranded,” Bommai said.

Also Read | 11 students from Mysuru stranded in war-hit Ukraine

“Land route options are being explored to take them to safety as air services are hit,” Bommai said. “There is information about secure movement possibilities towards the western part of Ukraine and the Indian Embassy is in touch with stranded Indian students,” he added.

Bommai said he asked Jaishankar to ensure the safety of the students and that they are getting food with accommodation. “Helplines have been set up by both Union and state governments. The external affairs minister has appealed to the students to be careful till the war subsides,” he

said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) commissioner Manoj Rajan, the nodal officer in Karnataka on the Ukraine situation, said the government has received details that 346 people are stranded in the eastern European nation.

Also Read | Indian students in Ukrainian city bordering Russia take shelter in basement, seek evacuation

The KSDMA has created a web portal to collect relevant information of stranded people in Ukraine who hail from Karnataka - ukraine.karnataka.tech

“The control room of KSDMA will talk to the informants, giving the latest updates and will collect information as required,” Rajan said in a statement. “The state government, after collating data on stranded students hailing from Karnataka through helpline and number and web application, the details are shared with MEA control room in New Delhi and Embassy of India in Kyiv on a near real-time basis.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here: