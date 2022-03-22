3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Ukkali village in Karnataka

3.5-magnitude quake hits Ukkali village in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 22 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Ukkali village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk of the Vijayapura district in Karnataka at 11.21 am.

However, there have been no reports of damage to buildings in the area. 

More to follow...

