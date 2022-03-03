3,500 Indian students walk 10-15 kms to escape Kharkiv

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 03 2022, 04:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 04:16 ist
On the seventh day of fighting in Ukraine on March 2, Russia claims control of the southern port city of Kherson, street battles rage in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv, and Kyiv braces for a feared Russian assault. Credit: AFP Photo

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted on Wednesday that more than 3,500 Indian students, including many from Karnataka, walked 10 to 15 km to escape Kharkhiv horror within four hours after the Indian embassy in Kyiv sounded an emergency alert.

Also read: Ukraine, favourite study destination for Chalageri students

In a series of late-night tweets, the minister said the students walked "10-15 km" to reach three different places designated by the embassy in less than four hours in the war-ravaged country.

Sudhakar stated that the Centre is preparing to evacuate 3,500 students starting Thursday. 

