3,500 Indian students walk 10-15 kms to escape Kharkiv

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted on Wednesday that more than 3,500 Indian students, including many from Karnataka, walked 10 to 15 km to escape Kharkhiv horror within four hours after the Indian embassy in Kyiv sounded an emergency alert.

Also read: Ukraine, favourite study destination for Chalageri students

In a series of late-night tweets, the minister said the students walked "10-15 km" to reach three different places designated by the embassy in less than four hours in the war-ravaged country.

7 pm: Students are housed in safe camps Indian govt is preparing to evacuate 3500 students starting tomorrow as per students who shared their experience with me.

Praying for their safe return#UkraineWar #UkraineCrisis #Russia #IndianAirForce #IndianStudent @narendramodi — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) March 2, 2022

Sudhakar stated that the Centre is preparing to evacuate 3,500 students starting Thursday.

Check out latest videos from DH: