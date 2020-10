Karnataka reported 3,589 new Covid cases and 49 deaths on Friday. This took the active case count to 59,499 and the death toll to 11,140.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,811 cases followed by Chikkabalapur (143), Dakshina Kannada (137), Tumakuru (132), Mandya (125), Chitradurga (122), Hassan (116) and Mysuru reported 118 cases.