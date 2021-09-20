37,000 died of Covid in two years in Karnataka, says K Sudhakar

The state has seen more than 37,000 deaths due to Covid-19 over the last two years, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday.

The minister’s statement came even as the government has been accused of under-reporting Covid-19 deaths in the state.

According to government data, between March 2020 and August 31, 2021, as many as 37,423 people have due to Covid-19, the minister said, responding to a question in the Legislative Council.

In all, during this period, 9.4 lakh people have died due to various causes across Karnataka. The birth and death registry lists 46 different categories of death and about 221 various types of diseases are taken into account, he said.

However, Congress member Prakash Rathod raised concerns about government data.

“I am sure the number of deaths is far more than what the government has recorded,” he alleged, demanding a Covid death audit.

Many people in rural areas have not come for tests or have not been hospitalised. Yet, they have died of Covid. Some have even died by suicide fearing Covid. All these must be added to the government data, he demanded.

Also, such cases should be considered for the government’s Covid monetary compensation, he added.

The minister said that the government has been conducting death audit right from the first wave of Covid. Finding cases of those who have died due to Covid but without hospitalisation is technically difficult, Sudhakar said.

