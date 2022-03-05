372 students from Karnataka returned from Ukraine so far: Govt

A total of 372 students from Karnataka have returned home safely from war-torn Ukraine under Operation Ganga so far.

Of the total 372 students, 343 arrived at Delhi airport while 29 landed in Mumbai from different evacuation flights arranged by the Government of India so far, said Karnataka Bhavan officials here on Saturday.

Students from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Vinnitsa, Mariupol and Kharson have returned after reaching Romania, Hungary and Poland borders, said officials.

Around 200 students from Karnataka, who were stuck in Kyiv and Kharkiv, have already reached Romania today, and are expected to reach Delhi and Mumbai by Sunday morning, said the officials.

Rubina, a fourth year medical student, from Raichur said "Indian Embassy officials provided all help to them in Poland border. The Indian Officials arranged hotel stay and provided food and ensured all students take flight at the earliest to reach India."

She also said nobody can expect Indian embassy officials to enter Ukraine and help them.

"Though several countries' embassies have closed early, Indian embassy was the last to close its operation due to war," she said.

Many students also recalled the helping nature of Naveen S G, a native of Haveri district, who was killed in a missile strike.

"Naveen was always helpful and used to spend most of his time in the college library," Bhoomika from Bengaluru said.

She also said that his body was kept in the hospital mortuary and hoped it will be brought to India soon.

Laxshita, a fourth year MBBS student from Mangaluru brought her pet cat Leesa while coming back from Ukraine.

"Since the government allowed to bring pets, I brought this along with me," she said.

