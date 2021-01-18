38,000 workers covered on day 3 of Covid-19 vaccination in Karnataka

A total of 38,242 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the state on Monday. The highest number of health workers to be vaccinated were in Bengaluru South (2,073) followed by Bengaluru East (1,790) and Bengaluru West (1,710).

According to BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, 8,489 beneficiaries out of 20,226 target beneficiaries were vaccinated clocking 42% coverage.

The applications of some health workers could not be processed at several PHCs since the server was down. They will be covered on a later date, said PHC medical officers.

Dr Ravindra BG, nodal officer Rajarajeshwari Nagar, told DH, "In our Nandini Layout PHC, 62 out of 79 could be vaccinated. This includes health workers who have served in Covid wards too. Some were pregnant or lactating mothers. We couldn't generate one time password for others. The server is down and we cannot process their applications. We hope to vaccinate them tomorrow. Co-WIN is running slow."

About 42,000 employees of 106 private hospitals and 28,000 staff of nine medical colleges are among those to be vaccinated over this week.

Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty were among those who got vaccinated on Monday. "If we can vaccinate at least half our people in two months we have won the battle," he said. Dr Vivek Jawali, Chairman, Department of Cardio Vascular Sciences at Fortis Hospitals, also took the Covishield jab on Monday.

Belagavi, Chikkabalapur and Tumakuru had a vaccination coverage of 73%, 73% and 71% respectively while it was 22% in Bagalkot and 31% in Haveri.