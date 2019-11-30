3,900 youths secure employment at KSOU job fair

Over 3,900 youths appointed and another 600 selected for the final round of interview at various companies during job fair organised by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), on Saturday.

Thousands of youths, job aspirants, walked into Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) campus, in the city, with high expectations and aspiring to build a career in their preferred sector.

The first ever job fair, jointly organised by District Employment Exchange, Model Career Centre and Placement Cell of KSOU, received an overwhelming response with more than 7,300 youths flocking to the venue, seeking employment opportunities in reputed organisations.

The aspirants, including experienced youth and physically challenged persons, from parts of the state attended the job mela. Brijesh Reddy, 36-year-old physically challenged person from Gulbarga, who came down to Mysuru for the mela said that it was a great opportunity for him as he could attend interviews with a companies at the same place.

Reddy, a BA graduate, has been trying for a job in several companies. But, many rejected him due to his disability. “I worked in a school for a small pay. I have come with good expectations as several companies have participated in the event. I am sure I will get a good job,” he said.

Reddy was looking for a computer operator, supervisor or office staff position.

Suraksha of Mysuru said that she completed her MCom in 2018, but, failed to get her preferred job. “I tried in many companies in Bengaluru, but, failed,” she said. For Suraksha, it was difficult to travel to Bengaluru in search of jobs and thus, she stopped attending interviews. “I have come to the mela as many companies have participated. I am hopeful of getting a suitable job," she said.

Suraksha thanked KSOU for organising the mela, which will help thousands of youths and suggested to hold such events regularly.

As many as 105 companies had come down to Mysuru, hunting for talent, for thousands of positions. KSOU Placement Cell Officer R H Pavithra said, "Companies from various parts participated in the mela, offering job opportunities in various sectors. In all, the companies conduct the interview for 5,200 positions."

Don’t go behind dignity

KSOU Vice Chancellor S Vidyashankar advised the aspirants not to go behind dignity and said, “Unless you leave dignity, you will never be a success.”

The VC said that there is no dearth for employment opportunities, but, job seekers lack necessary skills. According to the VC, the service sector will have more jobs, compared to the manufacturing sector, owing to automation. Owing to the growing online market, demand for delivery boys and drivers is growing, he said.

Skill development programme

With an objective to extend the service, KSOU aims to impart skills among youths to make them industry-ready. The KSOU has planned a skill development programme. “Besides offering distant programmes, we want our students to be industry-ready, by imparting skills. I have approached MP Pratap Simha for help in offering skill development programme,” the VC said.

Pratap Simha, in his inaugural address, congratulated the KSOU for organising the job mela and said that it is not an easy task to organise such a huge event. It needs commitment as well as interest.

The MP highlighted the BJP govenrment’s works for the welfare of the youth and advised them to make use of the opportunity.