391 persons from Karnataka who visited Tablighi Jamaat quarantined: CM B S Yediyurappa

After Nizamuddin in Delhi became one of the hotspots of coronavirus cases, 391 persons from Karnataka who visited Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been quarantined. Ninety-one persons from Bidar attended the Tablighi event and 11 tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Thursday.

Briefing reporters after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reviewed the lockdown to curb the pandemic, he said that the government was in the process of identifying others who attended that Jamaat from Karnataka. "Some members who had gone to preach in other districts (of Karnataka and other states) are being identified. Directions are issued to quarantine them wherever they are," Yediyurappa said.

Mandatory check-ups for COVID-19 will be carried out for all the primary and secondary contacts of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event from the state. A few people have travelled to other states, he said, adding that once the Karnataka government determined where they were, respective state governments will be requested to quarantine them.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that all the quarantined are being tested and reports were awaited. "COVID-19 test results of all the 31 persons from Bengaluru who attended Tablighi Jamaat were negative," he said.

In the review meeting, Yediyurappa said that the Centre has directed to implement lockdown without affecting essential services and deal stringently with violators. In order to address a shortage of doctors, AYUSH doctors will be roped in and trained online, he added.

There will be relaxation on lockdown for farmers to harvest crops and sow them for the next season. Farmers are advised to practice strict social distancing and harvesting should be carried out with utmost precaution, Yediyurappa said.