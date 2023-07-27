398 accidents, 121 deaths on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway since Jan: Gadkari

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has reported 398 accidents since its opening in January this year, claiming 121 lives.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, submitted the statistics in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He was responding to questions asked by Mandya MP Sumathala Ambareesh and her Hassan counterpart Prajwal Revanna.

Answering a question about safety measures to prevent accidents, Gadkari said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had installed speed limit signboards all along the expressway as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines.

It has also provided additional informatory boards at all entry and exit locations besides deploying four route patrolling vehicles. Other safety measures include camera surveillance, overhead informatory Variable Message Signs (VMS) and banning two-wheelers, three-wheelers and all non-motorised vehicles. Police enforce speed limits with interceptors, he explained.

Asked about first-aid facilities, Gadkari stated that four ambulances equipped with basic life support systems and paramedic staff had been deployed on the expressway to attend to emergencies. A medical aid post with first aid has also been provided at the toll plaza.

Upon being asked whether there was large-scale public discontent about the toll charges on the highway, the minister said the user fee was being levied in accordance with NH Fee Rules 2008 along with amendments.