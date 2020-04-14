4 deaths in 24 hours in Karnataka, 13 fresh cases

Karnataka saw four deaths in 24 hours, two from Bengaluru Urban, one from Vijayapura and one from Kalaburagi. With this, both Kalaburagi and Bengaluru Urban districts have witnessed three deaths each. One patient from Gauribidnur had died in the city earlier.

P219, a 76-year-old heart patient from Bengaluru, was admitted to Vikram Hospital here on April 7 with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), according to the health department. His sample was sent on April 8. “His death was due to co-morbidities like diabetes, chronic kidney disease and he had already undergone PCTA or angioplasty,” said an IAS officer in charge of contact tracing of patients in the state. The patient died on Tuesday.

P252, a 65-year-old man, also a case of SARI, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on April 12. He died in the wee hours of Tuesday. But his results came only in the evening. “He had complaints of cough, high fever, loose stools and dyspnea (shortness of breath) for two days.

He was put on assisted oxygen. The patient collapsed after going to the washroom. His vitals were not detectable. CPR was done but he could not be revived,” the officer said.

A 55-year-old man died of Covid 19 in Kalaburagi on Monday evening. He was P-205 and was being treated at ESIC Hospital. P257, a 69-year-old man and resident of Vijayapura, died there on Monday morning. His 60-year-old wife is also Covid-19 positive. His test results came after he died.

Thirteen new cases were confirmed on Tuesday. The state tally stood at 260. Seventy-one have been discharged so far. On Tuesday, 11 were discharged. Out of the new cases, three were from Bagalkot, one SARI patient from Chikkaballapur admitted in Bengaluru Urban, two from Bengaluru Urban, one of them a SARI patient and one who had a travel history to Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh by a two-wheeler on April 7. Another patient from Bengaluru is the contact of P199.

Three patients are from Kalaburagi, one of them a 10-year-old girl. One patient from Vijayapura who died is the husband of P221. One patient from Belagavi had a travel history to Delhi. One patient is from Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, husband of P176.

Thirty-two people have so far been discharged in Bengaluru Urban, 12 in Mysuru, eight in Chikkaballapur and seven in Dakshina Kannada.