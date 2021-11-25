4 held for rape, murder of 8-year-old girl

The police have arrested four labourers in connection with the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl at a tile factory.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told media persons on Wednesday that the arrested had been identified as Manish Tirki from Jharkhand, Jayaban Singh, Mukesh Singh and Muneem Singh from Madhya Pradesh. The first three were working as labourers along with the girl’s parents in the tile factory.

On Sunday, the eight-year-old child along with her siblings had gone to play. When the child did not return even after 3 pm, parents had launched a search. They found the child dead in a culvert near the factory.

Following a complaint from the parents, police took 20 labourers from North India for questioning. “Post mortem report revealed that the child was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death,” the commissioner said.

Among the accused, Muneem Singh did not sexually assault the child but ensured that none were around when they strangulated the child, the Commissioner said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: