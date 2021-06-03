4 in Mangaluru arrested for sharing derogatory posts

Mangaluru East police arrested four men for sharing derogatory posts against leader Sharan Pumpwell and women members of Durgavahini on social media.

The arrested youth were identified as Bhavani Shankar (32) from Sullia, Naushad (27) from Bajal, Ravi alias Tikki Ravi (38) from Kavoor and Jayakumar (33) from Dharegudde. The four arrested had circulated derogatory posts on Sharan Pumpwell and women members on WhatsApp groups.

During the interrogation, they claimed that they had forwarded the messages received by them. The police will look into the origin of the messages, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar added.