4 in Mangaluru arrested for sharing derogatory posts

4 in Mangaluru arrested for sharing derogatory posts

During the interrogation, they claimed that they had forwarded the messages received by them

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 03 2021, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 15:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mangaluru East police arrested four men for sharing derogatory posts against leader Sharan Pumpwell and women members of Durgavahini on social media.

The arrested youth were identified as Bhavani Shankar (32) from Sullia, Naushad (27) from Bajal, Ravi alias Tikki Ravi (38) from Kavoor and Jayakumar (33) from Dharegudde. The four arrested had circulated derogatory posts on Sharan Pumpwell and women members on WhatsApp groups.

During the interrogation, they claimed that they had forwarded the messages received by them. The police will look into the origin of the messages, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar added.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

China's youth 'lie flat' to cope with modern life

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 