4 killed in bus accident in Karnataka's Tumkur

At least four people have died and over 25 others were injured in an accident involving a private bus near Pavagada here, police sources said on Saturday.
The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Tumakuru and Pavagada. Among the dead two are students and the bodies have been shifted to Pavagada hospital and procedures are on.
According to police sources, "rash driving" is said to be the reason for the mishap and investigation will reveal the details. Locals have complained that the bus was overcrowded and mostly students were travelling in it.
