4 more Tablighi Jamaat attendees test coronavirus-positive, Karnataka tally reaches 175

Four more Jamaat attendees tested positive on Tuesday, increasing Karnataka's COVID-19 tally to 175.

Out of the 12 new cases reported, two are patients with severe acute respiratory infection. The neighbour of the fourth COVID-19 casualty in Karnataka also tested positive. Three cases from Mandya also tested positive. All three are contacts of Jamaat attendees though they themselves did not attend the congregation.

"Five more were discharged in Karnataka on Tuesday taking the total discharged in the state to 25. Twelve districts in Karnataka have remained COVID-19-free. All international passengers in Karnataka, some 19,948, have been sent home. They completed 14-day quarantine period at various facilities in the state. They will continue to report to the government on their health status for the next 14 days from home," said Minister Suresh Kumar, COVID-19 spokesperson.

"Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are up from nine to 17. The total bed strength now is 4,030," Kumar said.

"The state now has 12 testing facilities, up from ten. Sakra Hospital and KIMS Hubbali were added today," he said. Later in the day, Vydehi hospital was also approved by ICMR to conduct testing. Karnataka CM COVID-19 relief fund now has Rs.115.26 crore.