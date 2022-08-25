40% cut: CM stands ground, Cabinet condemns contractors' body

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that the ‘40 per cent commission’ allegation was politically-motivated even as the Cabinet on Thursday condemned the Karnataka State Contractors Association’s (KSCA) renewed attack on the government over corruption.

"In any case, there must be a complaint, an accused and evidence to show how a crime took place. Instead, there's just a press statement based on which a judicial probe is being demanded," Bommai frowned.

He was responding to a demand for judicial inquiry by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah into the KSCA's claim that contractors are forced to pay up to 40 per cent cuts in public works despite having complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July last year.

"This is just an attempt to pass the buck. Have they forgotten the scams when they were in power? Were all of them put under a judicial probe?" Bommai said, referring to the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

Bommai insisted that the KSCA should approach Lokayukta. "The Lokayukta has full powers now. They can investigate. Instead, one politically-motivated claim is being repeated over and over again," he said.

On his Cabinet colleague Munirathna being accused of collecting bribes, Bommai said, "If details are given to me, I'll order an inquiry within 24 hours."

Bommai also listed out measures his government has taken to address KSCA's demands. "We're strictly implementing the 5 per cent limit on tender premiums. All bills are being cleared with transparency based on seniority. We've fixed Rs 1 crore as the limit for small tender packages at the taluk-level. We have a retired judge heading the tender review committee," he said.

When asked about KSCA's claim that these measures are not being implemented, Bommai said: "Let them say who isn't implementing. They should name the officer."

In the Cabinet meeting, the '40% commission' charge was discussed informally.

Briefing reporters, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said the Cabinet condemned KSCA president D Kempanna's remarks.

"We can act if relevant documents are submitted either to us or the media," Madhuswamy said, accusing Kempanna of making vague allegations without providing proof. "If he has documents, let him file a complaint with the CM, Lokayukta or court," he said, adding that the government is willing to investigate provided documents are furnished.

"Relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act can be invoked only if there is proof," Madhuswamy pointed out. "Kempanna has made sweeping allegations against everyone saying that all 224 MLAs are corrupt and demanding bribes."