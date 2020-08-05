40 Kannadigas crack UPSC, make Karnataka proud

A daughter of a school teacher from a remote hamlet in Kadur taluk, a former child artist with an impressive resume of 32 movies and an NLSIU alumni are among the 40 candidates who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Final-2019 exam, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Jeydev C S from Bengaluru was the highest placed Kannadiga, securing the 5th rank. Yashaswini B, daughter of a school teacher from a village in Chikkamagaluru district, bagged the 71st rank and emerged as the second topper from Karnataka.

“I would love to serve Karnataka,” said Jeydev, an alumni of Frank Anthony Public school in Halasuru and a graduate from NLSIU, Bengaluru.

“I have always wanted to work in the public sector. During graduation days at the National Law School, I was fortunate to understand how law and governance worked in tandem. The law school also had a history of graduates entering civil services, so that was inspiring.”

Jeydev cleared the UPSC exam in his second attempt.

For Yashaswini, a resident of a Gubbihali village in Kadur taluk, clearing UPSC was a dream come true. After studying in a government school in Kadur taluk, she graduated from RV College of Engineering. “Even though it was my childhood dream to become an IAS officer, it was during my engineering days that I began preparing for the exams,” she told DH.

Yashaswini also cleared UPSC in her second attempt. During her first attempt, she secured 298 rank. “I prefer to serve in Karnataka and open to serve in any sector,” she added.

Cinema to civil servant

Thirty-two movies, 48 Kannada TV serials and a national child artist award in 2005: that is Keerthana H S for you.

A resident of Nandini Layout, Keerthana secured the 167th rank and fulfilled her father’s dream. Hailing from Hoskere village in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district, Keerthana lost her father six years ago.

“It was my father’s dream and I have achieved it,” she told DH. “I was in Kannada film industry until the age of 15. But later I focused on completing engineering and clearing civil services. I am happy that I have achieved it.”

She had acted with several popular stars including Shivarj Kumar, Ramesh Aravind, Upendra. Currently Keerthana, who had cleared KAS, is serving as special nodal officer for Covid-19 at the BBMP.

Meghana K T from Bengaluru is special among all the candidates. Visually challenged, she overcame her disabilities to bag 465th rank in her second attempt.

Born in a middle class family, Meghana lost 70% of her vision after class 10 due to a retina problem. Though her parents wanted to see her become a doctor, she was forced to take up arts.

“After completing graduation at Surana College, I joined a coaching institute to prepare for civil services. In the beginning it was difficult, later I started learning through audio and video contents. My mother used to read for me,” she shared with DH.

Darshana Kumar H G is the only candidate who cleared the UPSC exam in Kannada medium this time. Though 8 candidates attempted in Kannada medium, Darshan, who haild from Aralekatte in Arasikere taluk of Hassan district, secured the 594

rank.

Having failed twice to clear the exam in English medium, Darshan tried his luck for a third time and opted for Kannada medium and emerged successful. He had even quit his well-paying job in the US to clear civil services.