406 Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine

As many as 406 students from Karnataka, including 135 from Bengaluru, have been found to be stuck in Ukraine. Till now, 30 of them have been rescued.

As per the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, several students from other districts were also in the country, which has come under attack from Russia.

Mysuru (28), Bagalkot (24) and 18 each from Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru Rural districts, Tumakur (17), Raichur (15), Hassan (13), 12 each from Kodagu and Belagavi, Haveri (10), 9 each from Kolar and Davangere, 8 each from Chikkaballapur and Chikkamaglur, Udupi (7), 5 each from Bidar and Ballari, Chitradurga (5), 4 each from Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Dharwad and Chamarajanagar, 3 each from Mandya and Koppal, 2 each from Ramanagar and Uttara Kannada and Gadag are among the stranded.

Mrinal from Udupi district, Faiza Altaf Subedar from Belagavi district and Mahaganapathi Bilimaggad from Mundaragi in Gadag district returned to their houses on Sunday.

Many students are on their way to India. Niyam from Udupi, Imran Nazir Chaudhary from Banavasi in Uttara Kannada district have reached Rumania. Rachana from Bengaluru and T Suneha from Chitradurga reached Hungary. They are expected to fly back to India anytime.

Those stranded are in touch with their parents. They said that they were safe. Students stranded in and around Kharkiv are facing more problems due to food and water shortage. Some of them came out of the bunkers and metro stations and reached their hostels. The hostelites are taking shelter in the basement.

Anaina Anna from Mangaluru came out of the underground metro station and reached her hostel in Kharkiv. Clayton Osmond D’Souza, also from Mangaluru, came out of a bunker and reached the hostel at Kyiv. Monisha from Sagar in Shivamogga told her parents that she hardly ate during the last three days.

According to Praveen Badami from Harihar and Gagandeep from Davanagere, over 40 students of Karnataka are stranded in Kharkiv.

Shaktishree from Hiriyur in Chitradurga told her parents that many people were killed during stampedes when they tried to enter Romania on Saturday which she witnessed.