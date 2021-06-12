42 children orphaned due to Covid-19 in Karnataka, says Nodal officer

The state government has identified 42 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of now, these children are with their close relatives and measures are being taken to extend the facilities announced by the government for them.

The children hail from 31 different families, and 20 orphans were the only children of their parents.

The children are from 19 different districts of the state. Four children were orphaned in Raichur and three each in Bagalkot, Bidar, Chikkaballapur, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu and Kolar districts.

Bengaluru Urban, along with Belagavi, Ramanagara, Gadag and Hassan had two cases each. Nine districts had one case each, while no cases were reported in 11 districts, according to data compiled by the government till June 10.

Read | 9,346 children orphaned, abandoned or lost a parent to Covid-19, NCPCR tells SC

Speaking to DH, KP Mohan Raj, Inspector General of Registrations and Commissioner of Stamps - who is nodal officer for rehabilitating such children - said all of them were currently staying with their extended family members.

“Last week, there was a video conference held with district officials to ensure that the facilities announced by the government reach children,” he said.

According to sources, the children hailed from different economic backgrounds. Apart from close relatives, the Child Welfare Committees are also overseeing the welfare of such children.

The state government has announced the ‘Chief Minister’s Bala Seva Scheme’ under which children orphaned due to Covid-19 will be offered financial assistance of Rs 3,500 per month. The amount will debited to the caretaker of the child. The government has also offered free education, and laptops for these children who have passed 10th standard, apart from other initiatives.