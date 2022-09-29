42 PFI offices sealed across Karnataka, bank accounts frozen: Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Thursday that 42 offices belonging to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) have been sealed by authorities across the state.

Jnanendra chaired a meeting with state police chief Praveen Sood, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel and other senior officers to review the action that the state government must initiate following a five-year ban effected on PFI and eight of its affiliates.

“We sealed 42 offices of the PFI across the state on Thursday,” Jnanendra told DH. “Bank accounts have been frozen and the Enforcement Directorate will step in to examine financial transactions,” he said.

The minister said the government has details on individuals linked with the banned organisations. “We need to keep an eye on them,” he said.

Police in Bengaluru have started sealing the offices of PFI and its affiliates. A total of four locations were sealed on Thursday, and two more are on the way.

City police chief C H Pratap Reddy, who is also the district magistrate, ordered sealing of the premises under Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, on orders from the state government. Under Section 8 of the anti-terrorism law, authorities can notify places used for the purpose of an unlawful association.

Police sources said four places, including the PFI's state headquarters — Deccan House, situated at 1st Main, 4th Cross, in SK Garden, near Benson Town — were sealed in Bengaluru.

Sandeep Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (West), said, "Two places have been sealed, one each in the central and northern police divisions." Tight security has also been maintained.

The organisation's state headquarters was sealed by a team led by J C Nagar police inspector M Papanna, late on Thursday evening. High Grounds police inspector C B Shivaswamy and his team closed the offices of the Campus Front of India (CFI) on Queen's Road.

Halasuru Gate Police, under inspector Jagadeesh R, sealed the office of the Empower India Foundation (EIF) in Hameed Shah Complex on Cubbonpet Main Road.

Hebbal Police, led by inspector Dileep Kumar, secured the offices of EVINCE Media in Hebbal.

The procedure was carried out in the presence of two witnesses at each location. Police are also in the process of sealing two more PFI-linked locations in the eastern division. That may happen on Thursday night or Friday, A Subramanyeswara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), said.