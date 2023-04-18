45-day deadline for unauthorised schools for violating rules in Karnataka

The Department of School Education has given a 45-day deadline to private unaided schools, listed as unauthorised, for starting new sections and teaching syllabi of other boards without obtaining approval.

The department has listed more than 1,600 private unaided schools across the state as unauthorised for various violations under Karnataka Education Act 1983.

Most of them have started new sections without getting approval from the department, following syllabi of other boards despite being affiliated with the state board, violating the medium of instruction rule etc, the department said.

It has now decided to come down heavily on those who have not even registered to start school. The commissioner of the department has instructed the deputy directors in the districts to issue notices to such schools and take necessary measures to close them down.

As per the instructions given by the commissioner, the unauthorised schools which have not even registered should be closed down before the commencement of classes for the 2023-24 academic year. However, a grace period of 45 days has been granted to other schools which have registered but listed as unauthorised for other reasons.

"The schools, which have not registered and functioning illegally, will be closed down. Those listed under other violations have been given 45 days time to submit applications and get the permission," Dr Vishal R, commissioner of the Department of School Education, said.

Instructions to DDs

* Serve notice and close down schools which have not even registered, but operating

* 45-day deadline for schools which have opened additional sections without permission

* 45-day notice to those affiliated with to state board, but are following syllabi of other boards

* 45-day deadline for violating the medium of instruction rule

* 45-day deadline for those functioning with two boards on the same campus