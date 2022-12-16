46,000 weavers' kids to get scholarship: Bommai

46,000 weavers' kids to get scholarship: Bommai

Bommai instructed officials to submit the list of 46,000 children of weaver's families within 15 days to release Vidyanidhi money immediately

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 16 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 07:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka government has identified 46,000 children of weavers under the Vidyanidhi scholarship scheme, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

He was speaking after launching the direct benefit transfer for handloom weavers under the 'Nekar Samman' scheme.

Bommai instructed officials to submit the list of 46,000 children of weaver's families within 15 days to release Vidyanidhi money immediately. "No application will be collected from the children as Vidyanidhi is their right," he said.

Under the Nekar Samman scheme, Bommai said the government has hiked the financial assistance from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 benefitting 46,484 weavers. They have received Rs 23.43 crore in total. To bail out those facing economic crisis, each artist will be given financial assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000, Bommai added.

 

