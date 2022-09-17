476 new Covid cases in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 23:39 ist

Karnataka recorded 476 new Covid-19 cases on September 16 taking the state's active caseload to 3,735, according to the state government's official bulletin released on Saturday.

The day's test positivity rate stood at 2.03%. Of the 476 cases, 215 were recorded in Bengaluru.

One death was reported from Shivamogga. With this, the state's total number of Covid deaths is now 40,232.

A total of 23,400 tests were conducted on the day.  As many as 358 people were discharged taking the total recoveries to 40,17,148.
 
 
 

