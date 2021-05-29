K'taka sees 20,628 Covid cases, B'luru cases below 5K

4,889 new Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru as Karnataka reports 20,628 fresh cases

The total number of active cases stands at 3,50,066

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 29 2021, 21:22 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 02:31 ist
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,54,503. Credit: Reuters Photo

Bengaluru recorded less than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as Karnataka reported 20,628 fresh cases and 492 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 25.67 lakh and toll to 28,298. 

The day also saw 42,444 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of the 20,628 new cases reported on Saturday, 4,889 were from Bengaluru Urban and the city also saw 278 deaths.

Cumulatively, 25,67,449 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21,89,064 recoveries.

Read | Karnataka to continue stringent Covid-19 measures throughout June?

The total number of active cases stands at 3,50,066. While the positivity rate for the day was 14.95%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.38%.

Out of 492 deaths reported on Saturday, Mysuru reported 28, Dharwad (19), Bengaluru Rural (16), Uttara Kannada (15), Shivamogga and Ballari (14), Tumakuru (13).

Among the cases, Mysuru reported 1,720, Tumakuru 1,102, Belagavi 1,027, and Hassan 1,024. A total of over 2,94,75,822 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,37,894 were done on Saturday alone.  

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

 