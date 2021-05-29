4,889 new Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru as Karnataka reports 20,628 fresh cases

Bengaluru recorded less than 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as Karnataka reported 20,628 fresh cases and 492 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 25.67 lakh and toll to 28,298.

The day also saw 42,444 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Out of the 20,628 new cases reported on Saturday, 4,889 were from Bengaluru Urban and the city also saw 278 deaths.

Cumulatively, 25,67,449 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21,89,064 recoveries.

The total number of active cases stands at 3,50,066. While the positivity rate for the day was 14.95%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.38%.

Out of 492 deaths reported on Saturday, Mysuru reported 28, Dharwad (19), Bengaluru Rural (16), Uttara Kannada (15), Shivamogga and Ballari (14), Tumakuru (13).

Among the cases, Mysuru reported 1,720, Tumakuru 1,102, Belagavi 1,027, and Hassan 1,024. A total of over 2,94,75,822 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,37,894 were done on Saturday alone.