49% of Karnataka's Covid samples in December-January had Delta

Forty-nine per cent of samples sequenced from Karnataka in December and January were found to have the more virulent Delta variant and its sub-lineages, according to data from the state government.

Out of 2,791 samples sent from Karnataka and sequenced at INSACOG labs, 1,355 were found to have the Delta variant and its sub-lineages. The highly transmissible Omicron variant was found only in 27 per cent of the samples (766), other variants accounted for 24 per cent (670).

The new data complicates the pandemic picture, as it is widely believed that Omicron is the variant that is fuelling the current surge.

Also Read | Chinese vaccine Sinovac no match against Omicron variant: Study

Crucially, this implies that a subset of Covid patients may still need the kind of oxygen assistance, medication/drugs, and critical care support that was needed by Delta patients in the devastating second wave.

Till Friday, (January 21), out of 1,355 samples, 283 had the Delta variant, 70 had Delta sub-lineages, 330 had other variants of concern, and 679 had Omicron.

In December, out of 1,436 samples, 545 had the Delta variant, 457 had Delta sub-lineages, 340 had other variants of concern and 87 had Omicron. Seven samples' variants were not revealed in each of these two months.

State Health Commissioner D Randeep told DH that Omicron detections were low in December (detected in only 6.05 per cent of the samples sequenced).

"However, it started becoming the dominant strain in January's samples when 679 out of 1,355 samples, which is 50 per cent, had Omicron. Most admissions in hospitals are January patients," he said.

Also Read | Three doses of mRNA Covid vaccines very effective against Omicron, Delta: Study

"We have still not started tracking genomic sequencing results of admitted patients to ascertain this (Omicron hospitalisations). But, oxygen consumption remains low and well below supply," he added.

The comfortable position on oxygen requirement was echoed by TK Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health), Department of Health and Family Welfare.

"We're keeping track of hospitalisations, which is the only indicator of whether oxygen is required or not. In the last three weeks, the requirement has hovered around 180 to 200 metric tonnes. Largely, it has been for non-Covid patients," he said, adding there has "not been any spike".

"At the peak of the second wave, we needed 800 to 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen. Once consumption crosses 300 metric tonnes, we need to be cautious. If the hospitalisation rate crosses the 6 per cent threshold, it will become worrisome."

On the availability of Covid drugs, Randeep said the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) had stocked up on eight Centre-recommended drugs and 38 state-recommended drugs.

Dr Vishal Rao, a member of the state genomic surveillance committee, said vaccination seems to be the "determining factor" with regard to hospitalisation rather than the variant currently.

"The current vaccines seem to be effective against Delta and its sub-lineages to date. Having said that, the nature of this virus and its constant efforts for immune evasion is obvious," he added.

Check out the latest videos from DH: