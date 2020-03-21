5 COVID-19 patients recover in Karnataka: B Sriramulu

Health Minister B Sriramulu said that five COVID-19 patients in Karnataka have recovered. The number of positive cases in the state stands at 16.

Sriramulu told reporters here on Saturday that the sample of a suspect from Gauribidnur tested positive. Report of the same must have reached Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar late, hence he has not confirmed it.

Germany has found a vaccine for the pandemic but we cannot relax and preventive measures will continue, he added. A COVID-19 testing laboratory will be established in Belagavi as per norms of the World Health Organisation as it shares borders with Maharashtra and Goa, he stated.

Karnataka has screened over 1.50 lakh persons and 1,500 were in home quarantine. There was no need for the people to panic, he appealed.

