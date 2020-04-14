5 head to Belur in ambulance, quarantined

  Apr 14 2020
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 21:37 ist

The police on Tuesday seized an ambulance for ferrying five youths from Bengaluru to Belur violating lockdown guidelines.

The police have decided to keep the youths, who work in Bengaluru, under home quarantine, besides initiating legal action.

According to the police, checking was tightened following reports of ambulances ferrying people illegally. The police stopped the ambulance at a checkpoint on National Highway 75 on Hassan-Mandya border. Dr Shivaswamy declared them healthy after screening.

The ambulance driver, a resident of Sakleshpur, had reportedly collected Rs 7,000 from the youths to drop them in Belur taluk, Hassan district, added the police.

