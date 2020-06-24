5 JSW staffers, health worker, court staffer contract coronavirus

Five more employees of Toranagallu-based JSW plant and a health worker (OPJ fever clinic) were among the 28 people who tested positive for novel coronavirus in the district on Wednesday. With this, Ballari district’s Covid-19 tally rose to 537.

Among the fresh infections are three cases of ILI while the remaining are the contacts of the previously infected persons.

The district reported four Covid-19 fatalities in the last 48 hours. The first three deaths were reported on Tuesday. A 72-year-old man, a SARI case, died at VIMS late on Tuesday night.

Bagepalli court sealed

A 28-year-old woman, working as second division assistant (SDA) at civil court in Bagepalli town, Chikkaballapur district, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The court premises has been sealed for next two days.

The woman used to travel daily from Gauribidanur taluk to Bagepalli court. She developed fever and cough on June 22. Two days later, her swab sample returned positive for virus. All primary contacts of the woman have been identified and sent to home quarantine.