5 kids of 2 families in Bidar, Hubballi test positive

Two children of a family in Bidar and three other children of a family in Hubballi tested positive for Covid-19.

Two girls of novel coronavirus infected man’s family tested positive in Bidar.

The man tested positive after he returned from New Delhi attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz between March 13 and 15.

As his daughter came in contact with him, she tested positive. He visited his brother’s house to meet his mother. During the visit, his brother’s daughter came in contact with him which transmitted the virus. The brother’s wife also tested positive.

The number of people suffering from Covid-19 in the family now has gone up to four.

The district administration has sealed down the entire Old City Nayakaman and Muniyar Taleem localities. About 90 people from these localities have been quarantined at a hostel.

Three children of a family in Mulla Oni in Hubballi tested positive. A 27-year-old man earlier had tested positive for the virus. Later, his 37-year-old elder brother tested positive.

The five-year-old boy, three-and-half-year-old boy and the seven-year-old girl, who tested positive, are the children of the 37-year-old man, deputy commissioner Deepa Cholan said.

They are being treated at KIMS, Hubballi. The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Dharwad district has gone up to 6.

The man, who returned from a business tour to Delhi, tested positive on March 20. All those who came in contact with him have been quarantined.