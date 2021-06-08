5% of daily cases to undergo genome sequencing in Karnataka

The Karnataka Covid Task Force on Monday directed the health department to carry out genome sequencing of at least 5 per cent of the total Covid-19 positive cases across the state in a day. An eight-member high-level committee has been formed to oversee the process.

Task Force Chairperson and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayana said, “Previously we had approved constitution of genomic labs at seven places in Karnataka, including four labs at government medical colleges and three by the health department. Now, we have directed that at least 5 per cent of the total positive cases in a day have to be sequenced for genomic clarity. This will help us in understanding the changing behaviour of the virus and alert us about the possible treatment facilities required.”

Read | Bengaluru's Covid-19 fatality rate above Karnataka average despite drop in cases

The government has roped in experts and virologists, including Dr V Ravi of Nimhans, to oversee the operations. “They will periodically meet and analyse the test results and submit detailed reports as and when they come across mutations in the viral composition,” he said, adding that each test would cost about Rs 6,000.

Last week, the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid had also recommended to the state government to start genomic sequencing of Covid-19 samples of children to obtain insights into the viral behaviour and prepare for a possible third wave of the pandemic, which is widely believed to impact kids.